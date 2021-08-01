Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

