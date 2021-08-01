Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Herman Miller worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

