Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,639 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Modine Manufacturing worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

