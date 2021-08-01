Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Clearwater Paper worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

