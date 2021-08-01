Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680,877 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 8.66% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,769.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

