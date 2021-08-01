Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

VPU stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

