Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

