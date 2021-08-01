Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

