Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,134 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Uniti Group worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.71 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

