Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of Vista Outdoor worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Argus raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

