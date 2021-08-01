Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Crane worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $158,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of CR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

