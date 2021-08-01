Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of IDACORP worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDA stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.95%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

