Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

