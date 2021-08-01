Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $11.59 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

