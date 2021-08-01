Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Preferred Bank worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $887.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

