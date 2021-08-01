Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $475.17 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

