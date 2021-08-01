Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AMP opened at $257.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

