Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 10,946 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.93% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USPH opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

