Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 35,219 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.82% of G-III Apparel Group worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

