Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 91,576 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

RQI opened at $16.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

