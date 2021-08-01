Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of OGE Energy worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 54.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.