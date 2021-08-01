Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Southern First Bancshares worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

