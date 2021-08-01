Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 191.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.84% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.