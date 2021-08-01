Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,063 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

