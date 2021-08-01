Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,724 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Medifast worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.