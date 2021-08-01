Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,673 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

PACW opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.