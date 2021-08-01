Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $176.22 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.