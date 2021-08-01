Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 205,471 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,471 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Brooks Automation worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after acquiring an additional 429,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

