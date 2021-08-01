Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 38,646 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of PNM Resources worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.