Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,048 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $158.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

