Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,210 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

