Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,397 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

