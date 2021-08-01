Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 81,932 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.39% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $578,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $7,863,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

EZA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

