Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,205 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

