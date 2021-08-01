Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.90% of Mesa Laboratories worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,368 shares of company stock worth $6,830,003 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $294.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.75. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 507.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

