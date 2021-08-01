Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,982 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,007,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $45,742,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.48.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

