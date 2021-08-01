AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $51.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.04 billion and the lowest is $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $210.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.