AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.