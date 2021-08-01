AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of AMETEK worth $57,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $139.05 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.48 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

