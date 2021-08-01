AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. 945,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $91.48 and a 52 week high of $139.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

