Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

