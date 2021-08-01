AMLT Market Cap Reaches $12.15 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $193,185.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00800785 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039860 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

