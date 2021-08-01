AMO Coin (AMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $473,815.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $473,815.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00784135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039729 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars.

