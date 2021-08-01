AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00136154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.56 or 1.00259974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00839528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

