Amphenol’s (APH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NYSE APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.73. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

