Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $148.27 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $148.27 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 190,250,918 coins and its circulating supply is 138,238,437 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

