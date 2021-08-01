Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 202,933 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.58% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE ARR opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $740.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.