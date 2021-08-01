Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 7,473 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.40 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

