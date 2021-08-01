Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.