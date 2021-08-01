Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 360.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,983 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

